Luton's players showed their support for captain Tom Lockyer after the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City

Luton Town say captain Tom Lockyer will return home on Thursday, having been in hospital since his collapse during the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The 28-year-old defender collapsed on the pitch after eight minutes of the game against Coventry City.

But he is being allowed to leave the Cavendish Clinic in London having undergone a series of tests.

A Luton statement said Lockyer will rest before joining up for pre-season.

Despite Lockyer's absence, the Hatters went on to beat the Sky Blues in a penalty shootout and secure a place in the Premier League for next season.

The statement said: external-link "The Wales international has been a frustrated patient, but has completed all the necessary medical tests and observations to be allowed home for a period of rest before the start of pre-season training, which he will be fit to take part in.

"We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for 'Locks', who has had a season to remember and proudly led the team out on Saturday, with his team-mates completing the job for him."