The WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, will host The Soccer Tournament

A Wrexham side featuring current, former and guest players will play in an historic US $1m seven-a-side tournament in the USA this week.

The Soccer Tournament features 32 teams who will compete for the winner-takes-all £807,000 prize from 1-4 June.

Premier League teams West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, plus Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, are some of the clubs to have entered.

Wrexham Red Dragons begin on Thursday, 1 June against Serie B side Como 1907.

The Italian team have former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in their squad for the competition held at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Dragons will be led by current Wrexham first-team coach David Jones as the team's player-manager.

Club legend Andy Morrell, who as player-manager led them to FA Trophy victory in 2013, former striker Lee Trundle - who scored 34 times in 111 appearances for the north Wales club before joining Swansea City - and current goalkeeper Mark Howard will provide plenty of experience.

Recent former players Mark Carrington, Paul Rutherford and Dan Jarvis are also part of the squad, whilst youngsters Scott Butler, Dan Jones and Louis Lloyd have also travelled.

Former Scotland, Hull City and Burnley winger George Boyd, Greenock Morton's Liam Grimshaw, Nicholas Cavallo and Filip Mirkovic have also joined as guest players.

West Ham can boast ex-Hammers Carlton Cole, Marlon Harewood, Anton Ferdinand, Matt Jarvis and former Wales midfielder Jack Collison - now the head coach for Huntsville City in MLS Next Pro.

Wolves have called upon the likes of Darius Vassell, Bakary Sako and Stephen Hunt.

The tournament format sees eight groups of four compete, with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout stage.

After facing Como 1907 at 6:30pm BST on 1 June in their Group E opener, Wrexham play US Women at 1am BST on 2 June, before their final group game at 5pm BST the same day against Say Word FC, a side consisting of players with college and low-level professional football experience.

The round of 16 will also be held on Friday, with the quarter-final and semi-final games played on Saturday before the million-dollar winner is crowned on Sunday, 4 June.