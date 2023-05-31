Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Baily Cargill made 94 appearances for Forest Green Rovers during his two-and-a-half-year stay

Mansfield Town have signed defender Baily Cargill on a two-year deal after he was released by Forest Green Rovers.

The 27-year-old, who has a further 12-month option on his Stags contract, was part of Rovers' League Two title-winning side in 2021-22.

He was released following their relegation back to the fourth tier after just one season in League One.

Stags boss Nigel Clough says Cargill arrives with a "desire" to again win promotion.

As well as helping get Forest Green up, Cargill was part of the MK Dons side that won promotion from League Two in 2019.

"He wants the challenge of a third promotion from League Two," Clough said.

"He's a natural left-footer, who was probably one of the outstanding players 12 months ago for Forest Green when they romped the division."

