Kevin Nisbet scored a free-kick equaliser in the derby at Tynecastle in what could have been his last game for Hibs

Hibernian have accepted a bid from Millwall for Kevin Nisbet, while other clubs from the English Championship have expressed interest in the striker.

No personal terms have been agreed, with rival offers expected.

The 26-year Scotland international was close to a move to The Den in January, only for the player to U-turn on the proposed deal.

Nisbet joined Hibs from Dunfermline in July 2020 and will soon enter the final year of his contract.

He scored 12 goals in 20 matches this season after returning from a cruciate ligament tear in December.

Nisbet, capped 10 times, has been included in the Scotland squad for June's European Championship qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.