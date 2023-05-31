Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Jack Stacey spent four years at Bournemouth

Defender Jack Stacey has joined Norwich from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old full-back has spent the past four seasons with The Cherries and was part of the side who won promotion back to the Premier League in 2022.

Stacey is Norwich's second signing after finishing seven points outside the Championship play-offs, with forward Ashley Barnes having joined on a free transfer from Burnley.

"It's a club whose ambitions match mine," Stacey told the club website.

"I feel like I'm coming into my peak years, I've got experience from being around different clubs.

"I want to get back to the Premier League and this is the perfect club to do that."

Stacey began his career at Reading before a successful move to Luton, winning back-to-back promotions, and then a £4m transfer to Bournemouth in 2019.

He made 98 appearances on the south coast and helped the club win the Championship in the 2021-22 season.

Norwich head coach David Wagner added: "Jack has all of the characteristics that a modern-day full-back requires and knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

"We're delighted to have won the race to sign him, and to have got the deal done early, as we know there was a lot of interest in him."