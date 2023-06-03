Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page (L) was Wales manager when Bale retired after winning 111 caps, a record for a Welsh male player

Gareth Bale may still have future involvement with Wales, but manager Robert Page says it will not be as part of his coaching set-up.

Former Wales captain Bale retired after a glittering career aged 33 in January 2023.

At the time Page expressed the wish that Bale's influence would continue to be felt at national level.

Page says Bale "wants to play a part in the future, but not from a coaching point of view".

When he retired Bale said he was "stepping down but not stepping away" from the Wales set-up.

Page said he recently had a "general" chat with the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur player.

"He's open to conversations and he wants to play a part in the future, but not from a coaching point of view," said Page.

"For me to have another voice from the outside watching things is beneficial. He's enjoying his retirement."

Wales take on Armenia and Turkey in Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month with Bale's former team-mate Chris Gunter having already become one Page's assistants.

"Gunts has come up and he's a first-class lad," said Page.

"He's doing his coaching badges, he's great around the changing room and the lads love him to bits. He's doing really well at the minute.

"We've just had a four-day camp with the under-21s and our EFL players and we've given him more responsibility with regards to the training sessions.

"The culture in the changing room is the most important thing. When I had him as a player, he was key to that.

"He was never afraid to come to talk to the coaching staff and I still want that. He drives that for us."

Gunter joined Page's backroom staff for Euro 2024 qualifiers in March, with Wales making a positive start to the campaign by picking up four points from games against Croatia and Latvia.

Page will begin his side's preparations for qualifiers against Armenia in Cardiff on Friday, 16 June followed by a trip to Turkey three days later with a training camp in Portugal in the coming days.

Wales have injury worries involving captain Aaron Ramsey (calf), goalkeeper Danny Ward (dislocated finger) and Neco Williams (broken jaw).

As it stands, Page's side are level on points with Group D leaders Croatia.