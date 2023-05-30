Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is the second of Notts County's out-of-contract players to recommit to the club after they secured promotion back to the English Football League

Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 34-year-old joined Notts following their relegation from League Two in 2019 and has made 132 National League appearance appearances for the club.

He started in County's promotion final win against Chesterfield, but was substituted a minute before it went to a penalty shootout.

Notts also say they intend to recruit "a new, senior" keeper in the summer.

The League Two-bound club stress that Slocombe remains "a valuable asset" both on and off the pitch, and described him as "one of the best professionals you could ever wish to have in your squad".

"We see this as an important element of our long-term squad development and Sam fully understands our position," the club continued in a statement. external-link

"We know he will continue to drive high standards from those around him and provide extremely tough competition for a place in our starting line-up."