Aaron Henry has featured a total of 28 times since making his Charlton debut in an FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion in January 2020

Charlton Athletic midfielder Aaron Henry has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club, with the option of a third year.

The 19-year-old featured 21 times in all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

"I've been really impressed with what I have seen from Aaron since I arrived," boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

"He's a tremendous young talent with a good work ethic and temperament, which will only help his progress."