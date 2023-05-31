Ched Evans: Preston North End striker set for return next season after surgery
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston North End striker Ched Evans is expecting to return next season after having surgery on what was described as a "serious medical condition".
The 34-year-old made 28 appearances for Preston this season, scoring nine goals, but the club announced in April that it had consulted with specialists.
In an update on Preston's Twitter, Evans said: "I'm five-weeks post-surgery. The surgery went really well.
"They removed some bone and some plates which were compressing my spinal cord."
The club had previously said that the condition may have "potentially life-changing consequences" but Evans has received positive news about his recovery.
"My neck will be as strong as ever," he added.
"I'll be back next season, doing what I love to do, scoring goals and winning games with Preston."