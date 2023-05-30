Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Sin bins were first piloted in English grassroots football during the 2017-18 season

Sin bins are to be trialled in six grassroots football leagues in Wales in 2023-24 in an attempt to reduce dissent and abuse aimed at match officials.

Players who are sin-binned will be shown a blue card and will be forced to leave the pitch for 10 minutes.

Blue cards will only be shown next season for instances of dissent, with sanctions for other offences remaining unchanged.

Sin bins were introduced in English grassroots football in 2019.

The temporary dismissals trial was approved by the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) community game board following discussions with the English FA.

The trial in Wales will take place in the Central Wales Football League, North Wales Coast East Premier Division, North East Wales Reserve League, Highadmit Projects South Wales Alliance League, Macron West Wales Premier League and the Gwent Premier League.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney says the "mission is to make football the most inclusive, accessible and successful sport in all parts of Wales".

"The temporary dismissals trial will help us achieve our aim by encouraging fair and respectful behaviour in grassroots football which will only increase participation and strengthen the game as a whole," he added.