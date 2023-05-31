Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Charles Dunne, Joe Shaughnessy and Curtis Main have been regular starters this season

Captain Joe Shaughnessy, fellow centre-half Charles Dunne and striker Curtis Main are leaving St Mirren after rejecting offers of new contracts.

The Scottish Premiership club say of the trio with 250 appearances between them that: "All three have decided that their futures lie elsewhere."

Defender Richard Tait had already announced that he will be exiting.

However, midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce has agreed a one-year extension with the possibility of a further season.

St Mirren say an offer made to 21-year-old youth academy graduate Jay Henderson, who spent the season on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, "remains on the table".

Meanwhile, Dundee United striker Tony Watt and Southampton left-back Thierry Small have returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells in Paisley.

Of the three 30 year olds who rejected new deals, Shaughnessy, who has played 28 times this season, arrived first, in June 2020 after leaving Southend.

Main, who has scored nine times in 39 games this season, signed a year later from Shrewsbury Town at the same time as Dunne, who played 37 times this term, switched from Motherwell.

The 33-year-old Tait, who also arrived from Motherwell in 2020, has made only 14 appearances this season.