Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is set to make a £55m move to Liverpool after the Seagulls gave permission for the midfielder to have a medical.

The Argentina playmaker played a key role as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for Europe for the first time.

The 24-year-old also helped his country win the World Cup in December.

Liverpool need to add to their midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving this summer.

They were priced out of a move for Borussia Dortmund's England teenager Jude Bellingham, who is a target for Real Madrid.

Mac Allister played a prominent part as the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

He made 40 appearances and scored 12 goals, mostly in a number 10 role but also at times in deeper midfield positions.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi last month said Mac Allister was a "great player" who deserved to "play at a higher level".

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 and immediately went back to the Buenos Aires club on loan.

He played his first match for the Seagulls in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2020 and has since made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.

Mac Allister has been capped 16 times by Argentina and played in six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, scoring in a 2-0 win against Poland in the group stages.

