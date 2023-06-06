Close menu

Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool medical for midfielder before move from Brighton

By Mandeep Sanghera and Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments367

Alexis Mac Allister scores with 'remarkable' backheel

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is set to make a £55m move to Liverpool after the Seagulls gave permission for the midfielder to have a medical.

The Argentina playmaker played a key role as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for Europe for the first time.

The 24-year-old also helped his country win the World Cup in December.

Liverpool need to add to their midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving this summer.

They were priced out of a move for Borussia Dortmund's England teenager Jude Bellingham, who is a target for Real Madrid.

Mac Allister played a prominent part as the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

He made 40 appearances and scored 12 goals, mostly in a number 10 role but also at times in deeper midfield positions.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi last month said Mac Allister was a "great player" who deserved to "play at a higher level".

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 and immediately went back to the Buenos Aires club on loan.

He played his first match for the Seagulls in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2020 and has since made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.

Mac Allister has been capped 16 times by Argentina and played in six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, scoring in a 2-0 win against Poland in the group stages.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister
Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

369 comments

  • Comment posted by Tdon, today at 14:14

    Sad to see him leave Brighton. Quality player who has all the attributes to thrive at Liverpool. Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by PJJ, today at 14:41

      PJJ replied:
      What a nice comment, sir!

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 14:16

    A good buy for Liverpool.Am sure Brighton would have preferred to keep him but they are so well run they will invest wisely in a suitable replacement.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 15:01

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Ugh. We knew it was coming but truly hate to see him go. Best of luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Saint Aggro, today at 14:16

    Mac Allister about a third the purchase price Jude Bellingham. A great deal for Liverpool and a great career move for Mac Allister. Bravo.

    • Reply posted by Nick Gurr, today at 14:21

      Nick Gurr replied:
      bellingham is the greatest footballer of all time . hes better then lionel the cheat and cristino penaldo

  • Comment posted by Love is blind, today at 14:35

    Great to see him join the club his dad played so well for.

    Second best free signing after Milner.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 15:14

      Cole replied:
      Free? You good, mate?

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 14:14

    And the midfield rebuild begins , great bit of business from liverpools point of view

    • Reply posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:52

      Ceciliars replied:
      But does he take over penalty duties from Salah?

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 14:20

    Brings energy and quality which Liverpool need. Already has a lot of experience for a 24year old and should settle quickly also.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 14:22

    Brighton please don't become the new Southampton selling young talent for a cash injection only to then drop down the tables

    • Reply posted by EPSeagull, today at 14:54

      EPSeagull replied:
      They had foreign owners skimming the profits

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 14:52

    If he so desperately wanted to leave Brighton (which I'm not sure is the best move) then Liverpool seems like the best choice to me.

    Chelsea ruins careers
    not getting into Man C squad
    Competitive Arsenal and Man Utd squads so not guaranteed a starting place
    Too good for spurs

    Liverpool crying out for decent midfielders so will be guaranteed to get game time

    • Reply posted by GazCFC, today at 15:12

      GazCFC replied:
      Chelsea has given over 40 players a prem medal. Never heard any player say they've ruined their career 😂

  • Comment posted by keshymckesh, today at 14:31

    De Zerbi: 'Deserves to go to a higher level'

    So he's gone from Europa to... Europa?

    • Reply posted by Jordy, today at 14:35

      Jordy replied:
      Next season liverpool get in the champions league, maybe even after a title tilt, if they sort the other signings out. You know this deep down, hence the bitterness

  • Comment posted by Belgarion77, today at 14:24

    when are the children going to leave this thread, and the adults join in with sensible comments?

    • Reply posted by hooray, today at 14:28

      hooray replied:
      Look at the time, most adults are at work

  • Comment posted by Titchamouse, today at 14:37

    A good player and a good character too.
    £55m is very good business for a 24 year old with his best years ahead of him.
    A slightly jealous MUFC fan

    • Reply posted by David11, today at 14:42

      David11 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 14:17

    £55 million … what a snip!

    • Reply posted by Jordy, today at 14:40

      Jordy replied:
      Were you that bothered when city spent £100 million on grealish?

  • Comment posted by paddyC, today at 14:25

    Why do teams with a potential bright future (Brentford, Brighton, Villa, etc) always defer to to the long established to clubs?
    Do they not want to build their own future?
    There is no law that states the alleged Top Clubs HAVE to stay that way!
    Question: Would the league suffer, if next year the Top 4 were Brighton, Brentford, Fulham & Villa?
    *Still Brighton conducting shrewd business

    • Reply posted by jdp1982, today at 14:26

      jdp1982 replied:
      Player power. Downing tools etc. Football has fostered a culture over time where contract length is largely meaningless

  • Comment posted by Honest, today at 14:33

    Considering Brighton rejected £60m from Arsenal for Caicedo its surprising that they would let Mac go for only £55M? There must be something else written in to this deal?

    • Reply posted by Andrew , today at 14:38

      Andrew replied:
      It's less than 55 compadre.... bargain

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 14:30

    A Liverpool hys , here comes the hate. Seriously, put the effort you do on here to saying something constructive on a hys regarding your own football team . But I won't hold my breath .

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 14:32

      Brian replied:
      Ever heard of irony?

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 14:31

    No brainer - he can replace Henderson long term and is technically sound.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 14:40

    Decent enough player...seems to be one of those guys who does a lot of unfussy work in MF...a continuity player who often goes under the radar...good technically and prepared to do his running and pressing. An area Liverpool needed to re energise so probably a good signing

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 15:32

    Simply astounding...

    The sportswashing FC fans...

    Obsessively spewing their bile & jealousy...

    On a Liverpool FC - transfer market blitzkrieg hys...

    Us Redmen get there early...

    Unlike the bloated plastics too busy wallowing in their black gold...

    Gives us Redmen a good belly-laugh...😂😂😂

    Doesn't it👍

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 15:34

      Leanne replied:
      Eh?

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Champions

  • Comment posted by GioKinky7, today at 14:54

    Surprised we didn't move if I'm honest? Ideal profile. Fair play to them, bargain. CTID

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 15:15

      NoAgenda replied:
      You would need to build a bigger dressing room!

  • Comment posted by villa4robbo, today at 15:05

    You can understand him wanting to play for Liverpool where is Uncle Gary used to play. Great player for that money.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport