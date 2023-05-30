Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been on loan to Manchester United, held talks with Rangers on Tuesday evening as the 30-year-old looks to finalise a move to Ibrox. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers were handed a boost in their bid to sign Jack Butland, who is out of contract with Crystal Palace after his loan spell with Manchester United, after Old Trafford manager Erik ten Hag admitted he wants to sign a goalkeeper to compete with David de Gea. (Football Scotland) external-link

Malik Tillman, the 21-year-old midfielder who has been in talks about making his loan move to Rangers permanent, could be left in transfer limbo after Bayern Munich sacked sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (Daily Record) external-link

Galatasaray will make a formal contract offer to Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos following the 26-year-old's release by Rangers. (Fotomac) external-link

Honduras winger Luis Palma has told homeland outlet Diez he is "1000%" certain to leave Aris Thessaloniki and expressed his admiration of England's Premier League and the Scottish Premiership, but despite reports in Greece suggesting he is potential target for Rangers, the 23-year-old is not currently on manager Michael Beale's radar. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says the summer rebuild under Michael Beale will not be as extensive as the one he experienced when Steven Gerrard took over. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Hibernian forward Ethan Laidlaw is poised to join former Easter Road team-mate Ryan Porteous at Watford after the 18-year-old turned down a new contract with the Scottish Premiership club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Aberdeen defender Michael Rose has been released by Coventry City after they missed out on promotion to England's Premier League via the play-offs. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his attempts to improve his squad for Champions League football next season could be like a Jenga puzzle this summer should predatory clubs look to buy some of his top players and force him to plug the gaps with quality replacements. (The National) external-link

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is braced for the potential loss of some players but is hoping for clarity soon on his summer shopping list. (The Herald) external-link

Hibs are set to announce the appointment of a new women's team manager in the coming days as talks with their preferred candidate enter the final stages following the departure of Dean Gibson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has dismissed Scotland retirement talk after the 31-year-old insisted he can handle the dual strain of representing club and country despite recent injury problems. (Daily Record) external-link

Falkirk supporters will be the first to get Scottish Government money to buy a stake in their club, with First Minister Humza Yousaf expected to confirm a £350,000 interest-free Fan Bank loan on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun) external-link