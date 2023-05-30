Close menu

Brentford sign keeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg

Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Mark Flekken
Flekken made his Netherlands debut in March 2022

Brentford have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg for a reported £11m.external-link

The 29-year-old, who has won four international caps, joins on a four-year contract subject to international clearance and a work permit.

He kept 13 clean sheets in 34 matches for Freiburg this season, the most in the Bundesliga.

"I'm a ball-playing goalkeeper. I try to bring calmness into the squad," said Flekken.

"I'll always try to direct the guys in front of me - I'll help them to help me.

"If you had told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "He's a player with a lot of quality.

"He's a very good shot-stopper and comfortable with the ball at his feet. His distribution is very impressive."

Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League this season.

How to follow Brentford on the BBC bannerBrentford banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport