Flekken made his Netherlands debut in March 2022

Brentford have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg for a reported £11m. external-link

The 29-year-old, who has won four international caps, joins on a four-year contract subject to international clearance and a work permit.

He kept 13 clean sheets in 34 matches for Freiburg this season, the most in the Bundesliga.

"I'm a ball-playing goalkeeper. I try to bring calmness into the squad," said Flekken.

"I'll always try to direct the guys in front of me - I'll help them to help me.

"If you had told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "He's a player with a lot of quality.

"He's a very good shot-stopper and comfortable with the ball at his feet. His distribution is very impressive."

Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League this season.