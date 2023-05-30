Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 23rd time on Tuesday after beating Ankaragucu 4-1 in Ankara.
Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored twice while Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira both found the net.
It is Galatasaray's first league title since 2019 and puts them four ahead of Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce in the all-time winners list.
The victory lifted Galatasaray five points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig with a game left.
It was a perfect response after they finished 13th in the 2021-22 campaign - the worst finish in the club's history.
Line-ups
Ankaragücü
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Akkan
- 24Malcuit
- 37KizildagBooked at 25mins
- 18MujakicBooked at 55mins
- 33KaldirimSubstituted forHanousekat 45'minutes
- 48AntalyaliSubstituted forÇankayaat 81'minutes
- 14DiackBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKitsiouat 45'minutes
- 16Djokanovic
- 70Mendes João MilsonSubstituted forBeridzeat 64'minutes
- 22Sowe
- 19ZahidSubstituted forKilinçat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Çankaya
- 5Hanousek
- 7Chatzigiovanis
- 17Kitsiou
- 21Beridze
- 54Kilinç
- 77Töre
- 80Imdat
- 88Üzüm
- 99Güngördü
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Muslera
- 93Boey
- 25Nelsson
- 42Bardakçi
- 88KaratasSubstituted forYilmazat 65'minutes
- 27OliveiraSubstituted forKutluat 79'minutes
- 5TorreiraSubstituted forMidtsjøat 87'minutes
- 26RashicaSubstituted forAkgünat 79'minutes
- 10MertensSubstituted forDuboisat 65'minutes
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 99Icardi
Substitutes
- 2Dubois
- 6Midtsjø
- 11Akgün
- 18Gomis
- 22Kutlu
- 23Ayhan
- 32Adekugbe
- 34Kocuk
- 53Yilmaz
- 64Mata
- Referee:
- Volkan Bayarslan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away11
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13