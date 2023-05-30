Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Paris St-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, second right, scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season

Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 23rd time on Tuesday after beating Ankaragucu 4-1 in Ankara.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored twice while Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira both found the net.

It is Galatasaray's first league title since 2019 and puts them four ahead of Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce in the all-time winners list.

The victory lifted Galatasaray five points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig with a game left.

It was a perfect response after they finished 13th in the 2021-22 campaign - the worst finish in the club's history.