From the section Irish

Ethan McGee celebrates scoring Dungannon's opener in Tuesday night's second leg

Dungannon Swifts retained their top-flight status after a 2-0 home win over Annagh United saw them win the Premiership play-off 3-2 on aggregate.

Ethan McGee hit an 13-minute opener in the second leg by firing his shot into the top corner.

Michael O'Connor doubled the lead after 69 minutes as he produced an assured finish to lift the ball over the advancing Joel Little.

Declan Dunne making two great saves to deny Annagh late in the game.

More to follow....