John Robertson was at Windsor Park on Thursday to sign a two-year deal with Linfield

Linfield have made their third signing in three days with former St Johnstone forward John Robertson coming to Windsor Park on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old arrives from FC Edinburgh, having previously been with St Johnstone and on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar.

"He's an exciting player and increases our striking options," Blues boss David Healy told the club website.

It follows the signings of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jack Scott.

Fitzpatrick makes the switch from Glenavon while 20-year-old defender Scott is brought in on a two-year contract from Wolves.

Northern Ireland U21 international Scott is a former Linfield Academy player and spent last year on loan at St Patrick's Athletic in the League of Ireland.

Jack Scott returns to Linfield after after a loan spell with St Patrick's Athletic

Robertson will join the Belfast club on the opening of the transfer window in just over a week's time.

Linfield finished second in the Premiership last season as they missed out on a fifth straight title success.

"We've been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns," added Healy.

"Having signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack Scott and now John Robertson, it's been a busy few days and I am grateful to our board for their continued backing and again.

"John is looking forward to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season training and for our European and domestic campaigns and I'm really excited about working with him and our other players over the coming months.

"We are continuing to work hard to try and complete other contract business and as soon as it's successfully concluded, we will of course update our supporters who I'm sure will make our new Scottish signing feel welcome and at home in his new surroundings."