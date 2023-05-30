Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Martial won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 2016 when they beat Crystal Palace in the final

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City with a hamstring injury.

The France international sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Tests revealed the 27-year-old had suffered a muscle tear, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Victory for United on Saturday would secure a domestic double for the club, having won the League Cup in February.

A win would also deny their city rivals' bid to match the Treble won by Sir Alex Ferguson's United in 1999, with Premier League champions City also playing in next month's Champions League final.

In an injury-hit campaign, Martial scored six goals and made two assists in 21 Premier League matches this season.

United also had injury concerns over winger Antony, after he was taken off on a stretcher in tears in the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

However, manager Erik ten Hag said on Sunday that the 23-year-old Brazilian will "probably" recover from his ankle injury in time for Saturday's final.