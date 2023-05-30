Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matthew Fitzpatrick joins Linfield on a two-year deal

Linfield have announced the signing of striker Matthew Fitzpatrick on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Fitzpatrick impressed as he scored 19 league goals for the Lurgan Blues last season.

The 28-year-old joined Glenavon from Coleraine in July 2020 after stepping away from Antrim's senior gaelic football panel.

Linfield manager says Fitzpatrick is "a quality player who I've admired for some time".

"He's a proven, experienced player who knows our league well and he's keen to come on board, as we aim to recapture the Premiership title in the season ahead."

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton said it was frustrating that the club had to lose their talismanic forward but the lure of full-time football with Linfiled was too much to turn down.

"He's started playing soccer late in his career and after a couple of good seasons he's looked at his situation," Hamilton said.

"He's in a privileged position as he is in a good job which lets him take five years out and, at the end of it, he can walk back into his role.

"I'm sure he would agree that he's improved during his time with us but unfortunately we don't have the full-time model to compete with those other clubs that do.

"We did speak to Fitzy about improving his contract but from his point of view he wanted to try full-time football."