Close menu

England Women's World Cup squad: Beth Mead left out, Beth England in

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments192

Sarina Wiegman
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has named a 23-player squad for this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead is not included in England's Women's World Cup squad, having not fully recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal forward, 27, has not played since November and was a major doubt.

Tottenham striker Beth England, who has not been involved since last summer, is included having scored 12 goals in her past 12 Women's Super League games.

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the 23-player squad.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed Bright would captain the team in the absence of injured defender Leah Williamson.

Midfielder Fran Kirby was also already ruled out through injury, but Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is in despite having knee surgery in April.

Wiegman said she did not ever think there was a chance Mead would be fit in time for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"She's so positive and going well but the timescale she had we would have taken so many risks to get to the World Cup," said Wiegman.

"I'm not willing to take that risk to push her too much and she gets injured again. We need to take care of players."

There is no place for Manchester United forward Nikita Parris or defender Maya le Tissier, but Le Tissier has been placed on standby, alongside uncapped goalkeeper Emily Ramsey and forward Jess Park.

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, who captained England for eight years, has not been called up despite injuries in defence leading to some calls for her return.

Midfielder Laura Coombs is one of six players in the squad who will be going to their first major tournament, along with Chelsea pair Lauren James and Niamh Charles, Manchester City's Esme Morgan, Manchester United's Katie Zelem and Brighton's Katie Robinson.

England play Haiti in their opening match on 22 July in Australia.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

192 comments

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 14:10

    Not sure you can class someone who has an ACL injury as being “left out” and that’s hardly “breaking news” either! Good squad and if they perform to their best, they’ve got a real chance.

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 14:07

    BBC previous day: Mead is expected to miss out due to injury.
    Squad Announced:
    BBC: BREAKING NEWS MEAD IS LEFT OUT

    • Reply posted by alvin21, today at 14:33

      alvin21 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by waitedtoolong, today at 14:12

    If this was the men's world cup squad Mead would have been selected, missed the first couple of games, been a shadow of her usual self for a couple of sub appearances when we are desperate and everyone would have gone home early.

    Sensible management to only take the fully fit on selection day, although of course a shame for Mead herself.

    • Reply posted by the knowledge, today at 14:37

      the knowledge replied:
      until you realise captain bright and bronze are still injured

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 14:05

    What have the Le Tissier's of this world done to offend England Managers over the years?

    • Reply posted by slamdunc, today at 14:09

      slamdunc replied:
      Maya Le Tissier is still going to Australia and may still get in the squad if Bright or Bronze don't make being fully fit, as changes until the last minute

  • Comment posted by duncancobbett, today at 14:05

    Avoiding the mistakes that the men's team always makes by taking at least 2 or 3 injured players! Good to see!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:11

    Good luck to the Lionnesses. Want them to hand 'that's the tea' Alex Morgan and her US teammates their rears to them on plate and take the trophy.

    As for Infantino demanding the same fees broadcasters paid for the men's tournament, call his bluff, let him have nothing.

    FIFA cares not for the women's game, only how much they can squeeze out of it.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:07

    Good squad but real shame about Mead, she is a proven quality player.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 14:10

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      ACL injury takes longer to heal

  • Comment posted by G Man, today at 14:06

    To be expected with no game time. Rest and recoup and be ready for Euros'

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 14:33

    Andrew Tate fan club out in force again! if you don't like women's football then don't watch it, simple!

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 14:19

    Can't believe Hannah Blundell not in the team, her and Maya le Tissier part of Utd's back four that's had the most clean sheets this season! I get Lucy Bronze for experience but no longer has the pace and don't rate Jess carter

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:24

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Hannah has been overlooked for years.

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 14:16

    No surprise, removed comments, is all over the HYS. Sadly.
    It’s a big blow for Beth Mead. This team can do well. The Americans are clear favourites though.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:12

    Can't see anything more that Steph Houghton could have done to earn a place.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 14:30

      Eve replied:
      International managers will stick with their favourites as they don't have to see the players they dont like every day in training, they can just forget about them. Unlike club side managers who will feel the pressure to include a good player especially if the fans get on their backs. Once you've been dropped from an international squad it's very unlikely you'll be back.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:17

    See the misogynists tuned in to see the squad before making their inane comments

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 14:13

    good luck to the Lioness team

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 14:34

    Sensible stuff by Sarina. The starting line up should be interesting though particularly with respect to where Rachel Daly plays.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 14:15

    Very sad. Not many chances in a career to play at a World Cup. I am sure she will still be involved in some capacity to show support. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by I say it how it is, today at 14:35

    It's a tough one this, Beth Mead has been injured for a while, and it's a risk to take somebody without match time.

    Will she be in the next squad? I don't know. But is she does get in she'll deserve it by battling hard.

    ACL's are very bad injuries, that's all I can say on the matter.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 14:28

    Southgate could learn a thing or two here, leaving out a player who is physically incapable of playing. Like Maguire when he’s perfectly healthy.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 14:25

    No Hannah Blundell or Maya Le Tissier is a joke, especially in front of Mary Earps, the tightest defence in the league..............this decision dumbfounds me

    • Reply posted by Siv84, today at 14:28

      Siv84 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 14:36

    Anyone that had had an ACL rupture would have known Beth Mead was never going to make the World Cup. I would be concerned about Bright and Bronze who have been out of action some time recovering from operations … in particular match fitness isn’t going to be there and game play … the only real test is in those first few serious challenges in a game.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport