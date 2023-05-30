Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Dujon Sterling spent the 2022-23 season with Stoke City

Dujon Sterling has agreed a four-year deal to join Rangers from Chelsea.

The defender will officially move on 1 July, subject to international clearance, and he follows Kieran Dowell in agreeing a summer move to Rangers.

Sterling has been on Chelsea's books since 2017 and has been loaned out to Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and most recently Stoke City.

The 23-year-old told RangersTV he and Ibrox manager Michael Beale are "on the same wavelength".

"He believes in me and I believe in what he's trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come," added Sterling, who has made more than 100 club appearances.

"I'm really excited to come to such a big club. I'm thrilled."

As well as Dowell's impending arrival, Rangers have signed midfielder Ryan Jack on a one-year contract for next season and last week announced the departures of Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos.