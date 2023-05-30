Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Andre Marriner has officiated at the Fifa World Cup and in Uefa European Championship qualifiers

Premier League referee Andre Marriner has retired at the age of 52 after a 23-year career.

He officiated 391 top-flight games, took charge of the 2013 FA Cup final and was a Fifa referee for eight years.

"To officiate internationally, on domestic finals and in the best league in the world, I feel very honoured," said Marriner.

His final game was Arsenal's 5-0 home win over Wolves on Sunday.

"I'll miss the moments out on the pitch but I've got so many great memories to look back on - I've loved almost every minute of it," added Marriner.

The Birmingham-born official is the second long-serving referee to retire this season following Lee Mason, who quit in February after 15 years in the Premier League.