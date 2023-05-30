Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus are seventh in Serie A with one game remaining

Juventus will pay a 718,000 euro (£620,000) fine as part of a settlement agreement with Italian football authorities over a case concerning payment of player salaries.

Juventus were docked 10 points last week over a separate investigation into the club's past transfer dealings.

The settlement means Juventus have accepted that 10-point penalty and will not receive a further points deduction.

It brings an end to any ongoing cases involving the Turin club.

As well as the overall fine for the club, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) gave fines to several officials, including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved and ex-sporting director and managing director Fabio Paratici.

The club's former president Andrea Agnelli, whose appeal against the two-year ban he received in January was upheld earlier this month, was not included in the latest deal and will have a separate hearing on 15 June.

In a statement, Juventus said the agreement would allow the club to "achieve a definite result" and overcome a "state of tension and instability".

The club also said the agreement would allow head coach Massimiliano Allegri and players to focus on their planning for next season.

Juve were initially handed a 15-point penalty in January over transfer dealings but Italy's highest sporting court overturned that decision in April and ordered the case to be re-examined.

The latest 10-point deduction dropped them to seventh place in Serie A, outside the European qualification spots.

However, Juventus are only a point behind Roma and two points behind Atalanta in fifth, and could still qualify for the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Allegri's side travel to Udinese in the final round of fixtures on Sunday.