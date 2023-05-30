Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Murray Davidson (far left) and David Wotherspoon (far right) amassed more than 750 St Johnstone appearances between them

St Johnstone's most decorated player David Wotherspoon is to leave the club after a decade of service.

Wotherspoon, 33, twice helped the Perth win the Scottish Cup and was also part of their successful 2021 League Cup winning side.

The Canada international played in last year's World Cup finals but has found minutes hard to come by of late.

"David is a St Johnstone legend and I have total respect for him," said manager Steven MacLean.

"He's played a huge role in all of our successes in the past decade but I've had a chat with him to explain the reasons behind my decision. I feel I have made the right choice for the football club.

Fellow long-serving midfielder Murray Davidson is retiring, with the 35-year-old ending a 14-year spell in Perth.

Jamie Murphy, Michael O'Halloran and Eetu Vertainen also depart at the expiry of their contracts, along with Bobby Dailly, Charlie Gilmour, Spencer Moreland and William Sandford.

Remi Matthews, Connor McLennan, Alex Mitchell, Adam Montgomery and Zak Rudden return to their parent clubs after loans, while Theo Bair has been made available for transfer.

St Johnstone finished this season ninth in the Scottish Premiership, with MacLean replacing Callum Davidson for the final five games and subsequently agreeing a three-year contract.

"I've had conversations with all of the lads who were out of contract and one or two of the decisions were hard ones to break to the players involved," said former Saints striker MacLean.

"Jamie is a model professional and gave his all for Saints in his year here. Michael has been part of the cup successes. I wish them both well."