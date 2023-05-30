David Wotherspoon: Canada World Cup midfielder among St Johnstone departures
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
St Johnstone's most decorated player David Wotherspoon is to leave the club after a decade of service.
Wotherspoon, 33, twice helped the Perth win the Scottish Cup and was also part of their successful 2021 League Cup winning side.
The Canada international played in last year's World Cup finals but has found minutes hard to come by of late.
"David is a St Johnstone legend and I have total respect for him," said manager Steven MacLean.
"He's played a huge role in all of our successes in the past decade but I've had a chat with him to explain the reasons behind my decision. I feel I have made the right choice for the football club.
- Visit our St Johnstone page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get St Johnstone news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
Fellow long-serving midfielder Murray Davidson is retiring, with the 35-year-old ending a 14-year spell in Perth.
Jamie Murphy, Michael O'Halloran and Eetu Vertainen also depart at the expiry of their contracts, along with Bobby Dailly, Charlie Gilmour, Spencer Moreland and William Sandford.
Remi Matthews, Connor McLennan, Alex Mitchell, Adam Montgomery and Zak Rudden return to their parent clubs after loans, while Theo Bair has been made available for transfer.
St Johnstone finished this season ninth in the Scottish Premiership, with MacLean replacing Callum Davidson for the final five games and subsequently agreeing a three-year contract.
"I've had conversations with all of the lads who were out of contract and one or two of the decisions were hard ones to break to the players involved," said former Saints striker MacLean.
"Jamie is a model professional and gave his all for Saints in his year here. Michael has been part of the cup successes. I wish them both well."
- Our coverage of St Johnstone is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything St Johnstone - go straight to all the best content