Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton captain Lockyer collapsed only eight minutes into the team's play-off final at Wembley against Coventry

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital after collapsing during the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, says manager Rob Edwards.

Lockyer collapsed after just eight minutes of the game against Coventry and was taken straight to hospital.

"He's okay, he is still in hospital at the moment. He is having lots of tests and checks and is with the best people," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Despite losing their captain, Luton went on to beat Coventry on penalties.

"We have all been in touch with him and been speaking to him every day," Edwards continued.

"He was texting me and expecting to come home on Tuesday. I'm not sure that's definitely the case but that is what he was saying so we'll see."

Despite being in hospital, Lockyer was pictured on Instagram celebrating his side's return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.