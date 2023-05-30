Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr (right) scored eight goals in 39 games for Rangers this season

Bayern Munich have signed Scotland midfielder Sam Kerr from Rangers, with the 24-year-old agreeing a three-year contract with the German champions.

She moved to Rangers from Scottish champions Glasgow City in 2020 and helped them wrest the title away from her former club last season.

Kerr made 39 appearances, scoring eight goals, this term as Rangers finished third, but won the League Cup.

She is delighted to be joining "one of the biggest clubs in the world".

Kerr, who expressed her "love" for Rangers after "an incredible three years", told Bayern Women's website: "It's Bayern Munich - it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

"The quality of players here is amazing. I've played big teams before in the Champions League and I think I can gain the experience here to go further.

"I'm an energetic player who gives everything for the team. I'm hungry, I work hard and like to get stuck into every tackle. I'm that typical Scottish player."

Capped 14 times by Scotland, Kerr has won five Scottish titles in the past seven years and was Scotland's 2022 Women's Player of the Year.

Bayern technical director Francisco De Sa Fardilha, whose side have qualified for the Champions League group stage after pipping Wolfsburg to the title, is delighted to sign such an "ambitious" player.

"We think it's the right point in her career to come to FC Bayern," he added. "She fits everything this club stands for. She has the fighting spirit, she has the tactical quality and the technical quality. Above everything, she's hungry."

Kerr's last game for Rangers came in Sunday's 2-0 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic, where she surprisingly started on the bench.

Manager Malky Thomson explained pre-match that she had an injury which meant she would not last the whole 90 minutes at Hampden.