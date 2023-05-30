Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr (right) scored eight goals in 39 games for Rangers this season

Bayern Munich have signed Scotland midfielder Sam Kerr from Rangers, with the 24-year-old agreeing a three-year contract with the German champions.

Kerr moved to Rangers from Scottish champions Glasgow City in 2020 and helped her new club wrest the title away from her former one last season.

This term, she made 39 appearances, scoring eight goals, as Rangers finished third but won the League Cup.

Kerr is delighted to be joining "one of the biggest clubs in the world".

"It's Bayern Munich - it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down," she told Bayern Women's website. "The quality of players here is amazing."

Kerr, who has 14 Scotland caps, has won five Scottish titles in the past seven years and was Scotland's 2022 women's player of the year.

Her last game came in Sunday's 2-0 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic, surprisingly starting on the bench, with manager Malky Thomson explaining pre-match that she had an injury that meant she would not last the whole 90 minutes at Hampden.

Kerr, who expressed her "love" for Rangers after "an incredible three years" at the club, said Bayern would be getting "a typical Scottish player" who likes "to get stuck into every tackle".

Bayern technical director Francisco De Sa Fardilha, whose side have qualified for the Champions League group stage after pipping Wolfsburg to the title, is delighted to sign such an "ambitious" player.

"We think it's the right point in her career to come to FC Bayern," he added. "She fits everything this club stands for. She has the fighting spirit, she has the tactical quality and the technical quality. Above everything, she's hungry."