Rubin Colwill made one appearance for Wales at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals during the 3-0 defeat to England

Senior international Rubin Colwill has been included in the Wales Under-21 squad for their opening European Championship qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday, 20 June.

Cardiff City forward Colwill, 20, has eight full caps and has scored one goal for Wales.

Manager Matty Jones has selected six uncapped players for the game in Vejle.

Bristol City defender Joe Low is not included, having been called up to Robert Page's senior squad.

Low, the son of former Cardiff City midfielder Josh Low, scored one of Wales' goals in a 3-0 warm-up game against Scotland in March.

Swansea forward Josh Thomas and Spain-based Josh Farrell - who scored Wales' other goals in that game - continue in the forward line along with Colwill.

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage returns, having opted to miss the game against Scotland in Spain to focus on loan-club Forest Green Rovers' ultimately unsuccessful bid to avoid relegation in League One.

Leeds United's Charlie Crew, who captained Wales in their first appearance at the Uefa U17 Euro finals in Hungary earlier this month, is one of three uncapped midfield players along with Swansea City's Ben Lloyd and Cameron Congreve.

Brighton defender Ed Turns, the captain for Wales' March friendly, is not included having missed the end of the season at loan club Leyton Orient, with Low and Cardiff's Oliver Denham also making way for Fulham centre-back Jay Williams and Bristol City right-back Harry Leeson, who are both in line for under-21 debuts.

Swansea goalkeeper Evan Watts is called up for the first time.

After next month's trip to Denmark, Jones' side host Liechtenstein in a friendly in September before their next qualifier in Lithuania.

It is the first campaign in charge for Jones, who took over as manager in September 2022 after the departure of Paul Bodin.

Wales also face Czech Republic and Iceland in qualifying for the 2025 European Championship.

Wales Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Beach, Tyler, Watts

Defenders: Williams, Baker, Hoole, Ashworth, Beck, Stevens, Leeson

Midfielders: King, Hesketh, Cotterill, Savage, Hammond, Raymond, Congreve, Lloyd, Crew

Forwards: Colwill, Jones, Thomas, Taylor, Farrell.