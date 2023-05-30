Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Ian Harkes has been a regular in United's midfield since arriving from DC United in 2019

Captain Ryan Edwards is among four players leaving relegated Dundee United at the end of their contracts.

Midfielder Ian Harkes, winger Peter Pawlett and right-back Liam Smith have also been announced as summer departures from Tannadice.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath and Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina return to their parent clubs after their loan spells.

United were relegated after finishing bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

All four released players arrived at Tannadice in 2019, with the 29-year-old Edwards, previously of Blackpool, playing 36 times this season.

Harkes, 29, who signed from DC United, and Smith, 27, previously of Dundee, both turned out 34 times this term.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Pawlett, who came from MK Dons, made only 13 appearances in the current campaign.