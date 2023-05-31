Close menu
Europa League - Final
SevillaSevilla1RomaRoma1
Sevilla win 4-1 on penalties

Sevilla 1-1 Roma (4-1 on pens): Gonzalo Montiel scores winning penalty as La Liga side lift seventh Europa League

Gonzalo Montiel
Gonzalo Montiel celebrates his winning penalty

Sevilla claimed a record-extending seventh Europa League title as they beat Roma on penalties at a raucous Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Gonzalo Montiel, who also scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the World Cup final against France, repeated the trick for the Spanish side following a 1-1 draw, with a retaken spot kick after Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini had missed for Roma.

The Spanish side, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition with captain Jesus Navas involved in their first triumph against Middlesbrough in 2006.

Their most recent sees them qualify for next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the La Liga.

However, there will be a feeling that it could have been so different for Roma and their manager Jose Mourinho, who had won all five of the previous European finals he had been involved in and guided the club to inaugural Europa Conference League success last term.

Montiel's international teammate Paulo Dybala had deservedly put Roma in front during the first period, racing onto to Italy defender Mancini's incisive pass to expertly steer a low effort past Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into the bottom right corner.

However, the Serie A side, who also saw Leonardo Spinazzola test Bounou before the break, relinquished their control of a testy encounter which saw 14 players and coaches, including Mourinho booked.

And Sevilla drew level 10 minutes after the break with Navas' cross from the right, deflecting off the unfortunate Mancini into his own net, as they repeatedly pressed forward for an equaliser.

Roma arguably had the better opportunities to win the contest in normal time with Tammy Abraham and Ibanez unable to convert from close range and Andrea Belotti slicing wide from Lorenzo Pellegrini's clever free-kick.

When Lucas Ocampos went down under a challenge from Ibanez, Sevilla appeared to have been handed a golden opportunity to go ahead but, after initially awarding a penalty, English referee Anthony Taylor overturned his decision following a video assistant referee review.

And that set up a tense additional 30 minutes with Chris Smalling heading against the Sevilla crossbar 11 minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra time before the dramatic finale.

More to follow.

Player of the match

SmallingChris Smalling

with an average of 7.07

Sevilla

  1. Squad number10Player nameRakitic
    Average rating

    6.98

  2. Squad number16Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    6.60

  3. Squad number13Player nameBono
    Average rating

    6.60

  4. Squad number17Player nameLamela
    Average rating

    6.59

  5. Squad number55Player nameOcampos
    Average rating

    6.21

  6. Squad number3Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number6Player nameGudelj
    Average rating

    6.16

  8. Squad number7Player nameSuso
    Average rating

    6.11

  9. Squad number21Player nameTorres
    Average rating

    6.08

  10. Squad number15Player nameEn-Nesyri
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number2Player nameMontiel
    Average rating

    5.92

  12. Squad number25Player nameGil
    Average rating

    5.86

  13. Squad number44Player nameBadé
    Average rating

    5.85

  14. Squad number4Player nameRekik
    Average rating

    5.77

  15. Squad number20Player nameFernando
    Average rating

    5.72

  16. Squad number23Player nameMarcão
    Average rating

    5.61

  17. Squad number8Player nameJordán
    Average rating

    5.58

Roma

  1. Squad number6Player nameSmalling
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number21Player nameDybala
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number9Player nameAbraham
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number25Player nameWijnaldum
    Average rating

    6.13

  5. Squad number8Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number37Player nameSpinazzola
    Average rating

    6.07

  7. Squad number7Player namePellegrini
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number1Player nameRui Patrício
    Average rating

    5.99

  9. Squad number4Player nameCristante
    Average rating

    5.87

  10. Squad number3Player nameIbañez
    Average rating

    5.84

  11. Squad number19Player nameÇelik
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number23Player nameMancini
    Average rating

    5.55

  13. Squad number11Player nameBelotti
    Average rating

    5.45

  14. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    5.36

  15. Squad number59Player nameZalewski
    Average rating

    5.23

  16. Squad number92Player nameEl Shaarawy
    Average rating

    4.97

  17. Squad number52Player nameBove
    Average rating

    4.65

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 95'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 44Badé
  • 6GudeljSubstituted fordo Nascimento Teixeiraat 120+8'minutes
  • 3Alex TellesSubstituted forRekikat 95'minutes
  • 20RegesSubstituted forJordánat 120+9'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 10RakiticBooked at 65mins
  • 55OcamposBooked at 120mins
  • 21TorresSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 45'minutes
  • 25GilSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutesBooked at 109mins
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 4Rekik
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 8Jordán
  • 12Mir
  • 14Nianzou
  • 17Lamela
  • 23do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 24Gómez
  • 31Flores
  • 43Bueno Sebastián

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 48mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 19ÇelikBooked at 74minsSubstituted forZalewskiat 90'minutesBooked at 105mins
  • 4CristanteBooked at 65mins
  • 8MaticBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBoveat 120'minutes
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forLlorenteat 105'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forWijnaldumat 68'minutes
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 105'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forBelottiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 11Belotti
  • 14Llorente
  • 20Camara
  • 25Wijnaldum
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
61,476

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home21
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1). Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ibañez (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 1(3), Roma 1(1). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Gianluca Mancini (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 1(2), Roma 1(1). Erik Lamela (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 1(1), Roma 1(1). Bryan Cristante (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 1(1), Roma 1. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  11. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sevilla 1, Roma 1.

  12. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Sevilla 1, Roma 1.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Chris Smalling (Roma) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  16. Booking

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).

  19. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Joan Jordán replaces Fernando because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

256 comments

  • Comment posted by Itneverenteredmymind, today at 23:22

    A terribly long final. It started in May and ended in June.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 23:18

    Roma should’ve of been practicing at penalties in training instead of practicing how to park a bleeding bus. They killed this game for all us neutrals. He also took gamesmanship and cheating to another level tonight.

    Justice finally came to a Jose Mourinho football team in a European final.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:20

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "should of"
      "practicing"

  • Comment posted by The Common Man, today at 23:21

    Roma bench was a disgrace and as usual Maureen parked the bus
    Why does the ref not just do straight red
    Football is so far behind rugby union

    • Reply posted by malcolm, today at 23:28

      malcolm replied:
      I thought it was rugby union with all that holding.

  • Comment posted by Tea Airy On Re, today at 23:21

    Maureen does his best to kill our beautiful game. What a wrong ‘un…

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well it has worked for him in the past

  • Comment posted by KJRasmussen, today at 23:19

    Excellent referee in an unsporting game. UEFA sort it out tomorrow please.

    • Reply posted by The frozen man, today at 23:22

      The frozen man replied:
      Is that a joke?

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 23:19

    Moanrinho loses. Football wins ☺️

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sevilla were just as bad. They are a bang average team

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 23:17

    Shame both teams couldn't lose. What a colossal embarrassment.

    • Reply posted by The frozen man, today at 23:20

      The frozen man replied:
      Nothing more embarrassing than Antony Taylor. Very inconsistent and favoured Sevilla throughput

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 23:24

    Appalling advert for the game. No great level of skill, use of the dark arts from the first second, sevilla were bad but roma even worse. Roma encroaching on the pitch, waving imaginary cards. I really hope both the matches with english clubs aren’t like this.

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 23:32

      hector300 replied:
      Inter might employ these sort of tactics but City will play properly and, hopefully, win. Makes you appreciate football as it used to be played . RM 7 EF 3 - what a final that was.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 23:19

    Atrocious game. I stopped caring about who would win long before the end. Wouldn't give the trophy to either team.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      After about the third fake cramp I definitely gave up caring. Sevilla at least seemed like they wanted to push on and win it instead of playing for penalties from the 55th minute.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:21

    And I thought Sevilla were good at play-acting in their matches against Man United. Roma are on another level.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 23:49

      big nolte replied:
      It's a sad thing but part of the game now , I remember Didier drogba acting in this way , built like a heavyweight boxer and outstanding on his game , and yet would resort to these tactics himself . Managers play a part in this .

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 23:26

    Best bloke on the field was the referee!
    What a horrible game!
    Players diving and managers/coaches on the sidelines arguing over every decision and trying to influence the officials by sheer pressure and childlike antics!
    Poor final!
    No or little sportsmanship on show!

    • Reply posted by The frozen man, today at 23:29

      The frozen man replied:
      Ref was an inconsistent joke!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:20

    Best team won. The entire Roma squad could've been booked during that game, kudos to Tierney for refereeing that.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:24

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Taylor* not Tierney. I'm an idiot.

  • Comment posted by joe robert, today at 23:21

    that was horrible to watch! players and coaches from both teams were an embarrassment. 11 mins added on to the 2d aet

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 23:23

    Possibly the worst match of football I’ve ever watched. Absolute farce.

    • Reply posted by Anthony Longhurst, today at 23:30

      Anthony Longhurst replied:
      It was crap.

  • Comment posted by OMGsteveisagenuis, today at 23:23

    What a boring, boring, boring, boring, boring, boring, boring, boring game of soccer...Mourinho acting like a spoilt child...Players are wearing tops saying RESPECT but do they respect the game, the referee....Soccer is such a disgusting sport...Players faking injuries....Disgusting...!

    • Reply posted by Nocheats, today at 23:42

      Nocheats replied:
      I am giving up on it.

  • Comment posted by JetCelt6967, today at 23:22