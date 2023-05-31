Match ends, Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1).
Sevilla claimed a record-extending seventh Europa League title as they beat Roma on penalties at a raucous Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Gonzalo Montiel, who also scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the World Cup final against France, repeated the trick for the Spanish side following a 1-1 draw, with a retaken spot kick after Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini had missed for Roma.
The Spanish side, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition with captain Jesus Navas involved in their first triumph against Middlesbrough in 2006.
Their most recent sees them qualify for next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the La Liga.
However, there will be a feeling that it could have been so different for Roma and their manager Jose Mourinho, who had won all five of the previous European finals he had been involved in and guided the club to inaugural Europa Conference League success last term.
Montiel's international teammate Paulo Dybala had deservedly put Roma in front during the first period, racing onto to Italy defender Mancini's incisive pass to expertly steer a low effort past Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into the bottom right corner.
However, the Serie A side, who also saw Leonardo Spinazzola test Bounou before the break, relinquished their control of a testy encounter which saw 14 players and coaches, including Mourinho booked.
And Sevilla drew level 10 minutes after the break with Navas' cross from the right, deflecting off the unfortunate Mancini into his own net, as they repeatedly pressed forward for an equaliser.
Roma arguably had the better opportunities to win the contest in normal time with Tammy Abraham and Ibanez unable to convert from close range and Andrea Belotti slicing wide from Lorenzo Pellegrini's clever free-kick.
When Lucas Ocampos went down under a challenge from Ibanez, Sevilla appeared to have been handed a golden opportunity to go ahead but, after initially awarding a penalty, English referee Anthony Taylor overturned his decision following a video assistant referee review.
And that set up a tense additional 30 minutes with Chris Smalling heading against the Sevilla crossbar 11 minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra time before the dramatic finale.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 95'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 44Badé
- 6GudeljSubstituted fordo Nascimento Teixeiraat 120+8'minutes
- 3Alex TellesSubstituted forRekikat 95'minutes
- 20RegesSubstituted forJordánat 120+9'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 10RakiticBooked at 65mins
- 55OcamposBooked at 120mins
- 21TorresSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 45'minutes
- 25GilSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutesBooked at 109mins
- 15En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 4Rekik
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 8Jordán
- 12Mir
- 14Nianzou
- 17Lamela
- 23do Nascimento Teixeira
- 24Gómez
- 31Flores
- 43Bueno Sebastián
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 48mins
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 19ÇelikBooked at 74minsSubstituted forZalewskiat 90'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 4CristanteBooked at 65mins
- 8MaticBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBoveat 120'minutes
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forLlorenteat 105'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forWijnaldumat 68'minutes
- 7PellegriniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 105'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forBelottiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 11Belotti
- 14Llorente
- 20Camara
- 25Wijnaldum
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 61,476
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1).
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 1(4), Roma 1(1). Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.
Post update
Penalty saved! Ibañez (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 1(3), Roma 1(1). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Gianluca Mancini (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 1(2), Roma 1(1). Erik Lamela (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 1(1), Roma 1(1). Bryan Cristante (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 1(1), Roma 1. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Sevilla 1, Roma 1.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Sevilla 1, Roma 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Chris Smalling (Roma) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Booking
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Joan Jordán replaces Fernando because of an injury.
