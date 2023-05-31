Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gonzalo Montiel celebrates his winning penalty

Sevilla claimed a record-extending seventh Europa League title as they beat Roma on penalties at a raucous Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Gonzalo Montiel, who also scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the World Cup final against France, repeated the trick for the Spanish side following a 1-1 draw, with a retaken spot kick after Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini had missed for Roma.

The Spanish side, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition with captain Jesus Navas involved in their first triumph against Middlesbrough in 2006.

Their most recent sees them qualify for next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the La Liga.

However, there will be a feeling that it could have been so different for Roma and their manager Jose Mourinho, who had won all five of the previous European finals he had been involved in and guided the club to inaugural Europa Conference League success last term.

Montiel's international teammate Paulo Dybala had deservedly put Roma in front during the first period, racing onto to Italy defender Mancini's incisive pass to expertly steer a low effort past Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into the bottom right corner.

However, the Serie A side, who also saw Leonardo Spinazzola test Bounou before the break, relinquished their control of a testy encounter which saw 14 players and coaches, including Mourinho booked.

And Sevilla drew level 10 minutes after the break with Navas' cross from the right, deflecting off the unfortunate Mancini into his own net, as they repeatedly pressed forward for an equaliser.

Roma arguably had the better opportunities to win the contest in normal time with Tammy Abraham and Ibanez unable to convert from close range and Andrea Belotti slicing wide from Lorenzo Pellegrini's clever free-kick.

When Lucas Ocampos went down under a challenge from Ibanez, Sevilla appeared to have been handed a golden opportunity to go ahead but, after initially awarding a penalty, English referee Anthony Taylor overturned his decision following a video assistant referee review.

And that set up a tense additional 30 minutes with Chris Smalling heading against the Sevilla crossbar 11 minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra time before the dramatic finale.

More to follow.

Player of the match Smalling Chris Smalling with an average of 7.07 Sevilla Sevilla Sevilla

Roma Roma Roma Sevilla Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rakitic Average rating 6.98 Squad number 16 Player name Navas Average rating 6.60 Squad number 13 Player name Bono Average rating 6.60 Squad number 17 Player name Lamela Average rating 6.59 Squad number 55 Player name Ocampos Average rating 6.21 Squad number 3 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 6.21 Squad number 6 Player name Gudelj Average rating 6.16 Squad number 7 Player name Suso Average rating 6.11 Squad number 21 Player name Torres Average rating 6.08 Squad number 15 Player name En-Nesyri Average rating 5.99 Squad number 2 Player name Montiel Average rating 5.92 Squad number 25 Player name Gil Average rating 5.86 Squad number 44 Player name Badé Average rating 5.85 Squad number 4 Player name Rekik Average rating 5.77 Squad number 20 Player name Fernando Average rating 5.72 Squad number 23 Player name Marcão Average rating 5.61 Squad number 8 Player name Jordán Average rating 5.58 Roma Avg Squad number 6 Player name Smalling Average rating 7.07 Squad number 21 Player name Dybala Average rating 6.89 Squad number 9 Player name Abraham Average rating 6.43 Squad number 25 Player name Wijnaldum Average rating 6.13 Squad number 8 Player name Matic Average rating 6.11 Squad number 37 Player name Spinazzola Average rating 6.07 Squad number 7 Player name Pellegrini Average rating 6.06 Squad number 1 Player name Rui Patrício Average rating 5.99 Squad number 4 Player name Cristante Average rating 5.87 Squad number 3 Player name Ibañez Average rating 5.84 Squad number 19 Player name Çelik Average rating 5.75 Squad number 23 Player name Mancini Average rating 5.55 Squad number 11 Player name Belotti Average rating 5.45 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 5.36 Squad number 59 Player name Zalewski Average rating 5.23 Squad number 92 Player name El Shaarawy Average rating 4.97 Squad number 52 Player name Bove Average rating 4.65