The 142nd FA Cup final is the first to be an all-Manchester affair, but will it be City or United who will be celebrating at Wembley this weekend?

We asked BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton for his prediction, as well as a famous fan of both teams - Manchester City supporter Noel Gallagher and Tom Grennan, who follows Manchester United.

Newly-crowned Premier League champions City are also in next week's Champions League final and Saturday sees them try to take another step towards the Treble, a feat only United have managed before in 1999.

How would City's compare?

"You hear United fans now going "ours is the better Treble"," Gallagher told BBC Sport. "David Beckham was texting me saying that the other night, and I was like "no, ours will be better".

"He asked why and I told him, "because we will beat you on the way", so, yeah of course ours would top theirs if we get to smash them in the FA Cup final first."

"I don't look at it as City being on the cusp of the Treble yet," Gallagher said. "We might be, if we beat United. Then it will be 'whoosh'... one game to go."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' new album, Council Skies, is out on Friday. The album artwork sees the band's live equipment set up on the site of the original centre-spot of Maine Road, Manchester City's former home.

This year marks 100 years since the ground was opened and 20 since the club left for Etihad Stadium.

The album reflects on Noel's formative years in Manchester, when he would gaze up at the sky and wonder how his life might turn out.

That including dreaming of success for City, who had a lean spell in the 1980s and 1990s, but are now the dominant force in English football. After lifting their fifth Premier League title in six seasons, they are aiming to complete a Treble by winning the FA Cup and Champions League finals - they face Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

"It doesn't seem unbelievable now, because we are a few years into this," Gallagher added.

"But when Sheikh Mansour took over at City in 2008 I remember thinking at the time, 'well, who's this guy?' and the guy who was fronting it was saying 'we are going to buy Cristiano Ronaldo' and all that kind of silly stuff.

"I was like 'oh no, is this going to be another City comedy show?' - but since then it has all taken shape.

"First we had to finish in the top four, then we won the FA Cup. That summer [2011] we bought Sergio Aguero and there was a moment the following season when the team trotted out one afternoon and we had people like Sergio, David Silva, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany in the team.

"It was only then I thought we could win the Premier League and we've obviously done that a few times now.

"I guess Istanbul is the final step, but these are such exciting times - it's never been any better than this."

Grennan says his dream signing for United this summer is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, not Tottenham striker Harry Kane. "I know Kane guarantees goals but I am not sure I would take him for what he would cost us," he said. "I would definitely have Rice in the middle of the park with Bruno Fernandes though."

Tom Grennan's new album, What Ifs & Maybes, is released on 16 June.

The Bedford-born singer, who was on the books of Luton Town, Northampton and Stevenage as a youngster, grew up as a United fan during a time when they were the top dogs and won that coveted Treble under Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is 10 years since their last league title, but Erik ten Hag has already ended a six-year wait for silverware by winning the Carabao Cup and they are looking to complete their own domestic cup double on Sunday.

"Ten Hag has been unbelievable in his first season in charge," Grennan told BBC Sport.

"He's given us a new lease of life and we look like a team with a plan again. Don't get me wrong, there is still a lot to do, and much more to achieve, but whatever happens at Wembley he's won a trophy already and got us back in the Champions League.

"We need to strengthen in the summer for sure but I'm looking forward to seeing what Ten Hag does in the transfer market and next season is going to be very exciting."

The artwork for Council Skies features the roundabout built where the centre-spot was once situated at Maine Road. It was shot by renowned Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins, who is a City fan

FA Cup final prediction When? Result Sutton Noel Tom SATURDAY, 3 JUNE Man City v Man Utd x-x 3-0 2-0 2-1

There is no replay in the FA Cup final. If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will be decided by extra time and penalties.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

SUTTON'S FA CUP FINAL PREDICTION

SATURDAY, 3 JUNE

Man City v Man Utd (15:00 BST)

Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Chris Sutton: "Manchester United have had a great season and are desperate to stop City winning the Treble, but in the end it comes down to who has the better players.

"Pep Guardiola is going to go as strong as he can - he won't be thinking about the Champions League final - and a full-strength City are the superior side."

Noel Gallagher: "This is life and death for United but it's ironic because all my United-supporting friends, they are not talking about winning the FA Cup, they are talking about stopping City winning the Treble.

"I am like, you know what, you used to accuse us of being small-time when we used to talk like that about United and the difference was we hadn't won anything. You are the biggest club in the world, by your own admission, yet all you are arsed about is stopping City winning the Treble?

"They are still saying things like, "well, we'll stop you", but I just think well, we've got Pep Guardiola. Under any other manager, say Manuel Pellegrini, I would be worried that maybe the players won't be putting it in because they want to play in the Champions League final next week. But I know Guardiola and he won't wear that - this game is going to be life and death for us as well, even with Istanbul to come."

Man Utd's Ten Hag on 'special' FA Cup final

Tom Grennan: "It would mean a lot to stop City winning the Treble, but I think they have got that in their sights now. They are not going to stop until it's done.

"Marcus Rashford has turned it on against City before and his pace is going to be massive for us. We've got Bruno Fernandes in form too, but City's defence is just so solid at the moment. It's going to be tough."

Noel Gallagher: "The City team almost picks itself, because we know what the line-up is now and, if Pep changes that, I will be in touch to say, 'mate, what the hell are you doing?'

"The only guy who deserves to start on Saturday who maybe won't is Nathan Ake, but there is a decision to make about Kyle Walker too, because he has been amazing since he came back in.

"I think Kyle will play in the FA Cup final, because United are quick on the break, but it might be John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Ake at the back against Inter.

"Ake has got a goal in him, even if it is only two or three a season, while Kyle's ratio is probably like one every 400 games."

Chris Sutton: "City got beaten at Brentford last week, or at least their reserves did. They have had the luxury of being able to rest a few players after winning the Premier League early, which is big for them.

"We know Guardiola's side will dominate the ball and United will have to defend really strongly throughout - I don't see them keeping City out though.

"The only way United can beat City is on the counter-attack. As well as Rashford they have got Alejandro Garnacho who is quick as well, so even if Antony isn't fit, they have plenty of pace in their attack.

"That's going to be their main weapon, but City should deal with it."

Tom Grennan: "It's the FA Cup and it's a derby, plus it's Wembley - anything can happen on that pitch and we saw that with the drama of the play-off finals last weekend - but I'm still not feeling confident.

"Look, we will give them a good game and it is going to be close but City are too much. They are a powerful force and I don't know how you break them.

"I really hope I'm wrong and it is gutting to say it, but I honestly don't feel like we are going to win. I don't think Pep Guardiola is going to be beaten, unfortunately.

Noel Gallagher: "The last big game we played was the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and if we play like that again then there is not a team in the world that is going to get near us.

"I can only see us losing to United in one of two ways - some ridiculous freak goal in the last minute, or on penalties. I just can't see that United have got anything to beat us.

"When Brighton lost to United in the semi-finals, I was glad because if it's Brighton in the final then it's kind of a game where we are expected to turn up and win.

"There might have been a case of us only putting 80% in but because it's a derby, and there is going to be an amazing atmosphere, it gives it that extra edge and no-one will be taking their foot off the gas.

"The young lad in me would take any kind of 6-0 win but the realist, I think it will be 2-0 to City and I will be very happy with that."

Chris Sutton: "I am disappointed that Noel doesn't have as much faith in his team as I've got. City won't just beat United comfortably, they will wipe the floor with them."

Sutton's prediction: City 3-0 United

Noel's prediction: City 2-0 United

Tom's prediction: City 2-1 United

Chris Sutton, Noel Gallagher and Tom Grennan were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How is Sutton doing in the FA Cup?

Sutton was right about City winning their semi-final against Sheffield United, but thought Brighton would beat United.

He has correctly picked the winner of 41 of the 62 FA Cup ties played from the third round onwards, meaning he has a 66% success rate so far.

How did Sutton do last time?

From last weekend's final round of Premier League fixtures, Sutton got four correct results from 10 matches with three exact scores, for a total of 130 points.

He beat The National drummer Bryan Devendorf, who also got four correct results, but with no exact scores, for a total of 40 points.

Guest leaderboard Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria 230 Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott 150 Keke from 1Xtra 140 Gaz Coombes 120 Ali Bruce-Ball, Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey, Jack Rowan 110 Liam Fray of The Courteeners, Ronnie Huxford from Those Damn Crows 100 Woolf Women star Anna Pixner 90 Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner, Editors bassist Russell Leetch 80 Chris Sutton (average after 38 weeks) 73 Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten, Blanco, Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Corey Deshon, Joelah from 1Xtra, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Aaron Moorhead, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 AntsLive, Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin, Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, Ryan Porteous 60 Justin Benson, Woolf Women star Jenny Jungle, Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map, Chesney Hawkes, Maulo 50 Blake Bowman, The National drummer Bryan Devendorf, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Andrew Gower, Jessica McHale, Olivia Chomczuk, Casper van Dien, DMA'S frontman Tommy O'Dell, Oli Shasha from FEET, Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani 30 Juice Menace, DJ Schak, Patrick Whelan 20 Trampolene frontman Jack Jones 10

Total scores after week 38 Chris Sutton 2,770 Guests 2,660

Sutton v guests P38 W21 D2 L15

How did you get on?

You didn't see the final-day surprises coming - only 15% of you backed Brentford to beat City and just 6% thought Southampton would get a draw with Liverpool.

Even so, you still got four results right and ended up with 16 more correct predictions than Chris managed from the 380 Premier League matches this season.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 38 Position Correct results =1. Chris 4/10 =1. Guest 4/10 =1. You 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Final scores after week 38 1. You 196/380 (51.6%) 2. Chris 180/380 (47.3%) 3. Guests 178/380 (46.8%)