Edwin van der Sar made more than 300 appearances as a player for Ajax, before going on to represent Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United

Edwin van der Sar has resigned from his role as Ajax chief executive.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper joined the Eredivisie side's board in 2012, becoming chief executive in 2016.

Ajax finished third last season to qualify for the Europa League play-offs, missing out on the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

"We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period," said van der Sar, 52.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things. It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."

Ajax, champions for the previous two seasons, had not finished out of the Eredivisie's top two for 14 years but finished the 2022-23 campaign 12 points behind champions Feyenoord and six behind second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

They also failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League and were beaten in the Europa League knockout round play-off by German side Union Berlin.

Former manager Alfred Schreuder, who replaced Manchester United-bound Erik ten Hag last summer, was sacked in January and replaced by former Everton defender John Heitinga.