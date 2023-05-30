Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are considering a bid for Maribor striker Zan Vipotnik but face competition from other clubs, including Dinamo Zagreb, for the 21-year-old who is likely to cost around £3.5m. (Football Scotland) external-link

Albian Ajeti has returned to Celtic after Sturm Graz confirmed they have turned down the chance to sign the 26-year-old striker permanently after a disappointing loan spell. (The Herald) external-link

AEK Athens have told Levi Garcia that he will not be allowed to leave the Greek club this summer amid rumoured interest from Celtic in the 25-year-old forward. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers will announce the signing of Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, who has been on loan to Stoke City, this week after Ibrox manager Michael Beale travelled to London to secure the 23-year-old's arrival. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers have expressed an interest in a summer deal for Utrecht striker Tasos Douvikas, with the Dutch club looking for a fee of around £6.9m for the 23-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Jose Cifuentes appears to be trying to put pressure on Los Angeles to sell him to Rangers this summer, with the clubs so far unable to agree a fee for the 24-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

Filip Helander has been offered the chance to train with former club Malmo after the 30-year-old centre-half was released by Rangers following a long spell on the sidelines through injury. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Aberdeen winger Frank Ross says ex-teammate Jay Idzes phoned him for information about the Pittodrie club amid interest in the 22-year-old Go Ahead Eagles centre-half. (Press & Journal) external-link

Leighton Clarkson has admitted there is a "really high possibility" that he could return to Aberdeen following the midfielder's loan spell from Liverpool but says "a lot of it" is out of his control. (The Scotsman) external-link

Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen is high on Groningen manager Dennis van der Ree's shortlist for next season. (RTV Noord) external-link

Dundee United striker Tony Watt, who finished the season on loan to St Mirren, says he knows who he will be playing for next season amid uncertainty over his future at Tannadice. (The Courier) external-link

Steven Naismith is edging closer to being appointed permanent Heart of Midlothian manager after the Tynecastle board held discussions on Monday with a plan to reconvene on Tuesday morning to finalise details over the managerial vacancy and with the interim boss's future top of the agenda (Daily Record) external-link

Arsenal are "happy to sell" Kieran Tierney, with a final decision on the 25-year-old Scotland defender's future due in the coming weeks amid interest from Newcastle United. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal fans reckon Kieran Tierney has played his final game for the club after an emotional lap of the Emirates at the end of the Premier League campaign. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link