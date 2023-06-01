Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Inverness CT Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's Scottish Cup final (17:30 BST) and you can follow the showpiece match on the BBC.

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer. There will also be highlights on BBC One Scotland at 23:20.

Radio commentary will be on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sounds.

And there will be live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Celtic are bidding to win a domestic treble - which would be the club's fifth in seven seasons - after securing the Scottish League Cup and Premiership title so far in 2023.

Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 2015 - the Highland club's first major honour.