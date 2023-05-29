Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Matty Daly played twice in the Premier League while at Huddersfield

Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Matty Daly on a two-year contract following his season-long loan with the League Two club in 2022-23.

The 22-year-old started 20 league games last term after joining from Huddersfield Town, scoring seven goals in the league and eight from 39 appearances in all competitions.

Daly told the club website: external-link "I really enjoyed my football here.

"There was a real togetherness and that made it a great dressing room."

Head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry added; "We knew a few weeks ago that he would be available and we moved pretty quickly.

"We know all about Matty and the quality which he has. He scored some vital goals for us and at the age of 22 we believe he can become a big asset for this club."

