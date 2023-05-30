Last updated on .From the section Wales

Neco Williams broke his jaw in a collision with team-mate Brennan Johnson during Nottingham Forest's Premier League game with Brighton on 26 April

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Wales v Armenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales.

Neco Williams and David Brooks have been named in a 25-man Wales squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey in June but Tom Lockyer has been left out.

Williams is selected despite being out of action since April with a broken jaw, while Brooks is back for the first time since recovering from cancer.

Brennan Johnson is also included.

But there is no place for Lockyer after he collapsed during Luton Town's play-off final win over Coventry City.

Lockyer was carried off after only 12 minutes at Wembley and taken to hospital, although he later posted on social media that he was "feeling very much myself" and was pictured celebrating Luton's win, which means they will play in the Premier League next season.

However, the centre-back - who was named in the Championship team of the season for 2022-23 - will not be involved when Wales face Armenia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, 16 June before taking on Turkey away three days later.

Manager Robert Page had already made clear that attacking midfielder Brooks, 25, would be selected for Wales' summer fixtures having returned to first-team action at Bournemouth.

Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 but played his first Bournemouth game in 536 days in March having announced he was cancer free in May 2022.

There is one new face in Page's squad in the shape of 21-year-old Joe Low, the Bristol City defender who spent the second half of last season on loan with League Two side Walsall.

Low, the son of former Cardiff City midfielder Josh Low, has played for Wales at under-21 level.

Joe Low has played only two games for Bristol City, but did make 16 appearances while on loan at Walsall in 2022-23

There are three other uncapped players included - Fulham's Luke Harris, Swansea City forward Liam Cullen and Morgan Fox, who is unattached after being released by Stoke City.

Wales vice-captain Ben Davies and experienced goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey are back having withdrawn from the squad for March's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Johnson also missed those games due to injury, with Page expressing frustration over Forest's treatment of the forward.

The 22-year-old, who has been earmarked as a key attacking option for Wales following the retirement of Gareth Bale, had some fitness concerns at the back end of the Premier League season, though he has featured regularly for Steve Cooper's side.

Wales made a promising start to this qualifying campaign, drawing in Croatia and then beating Latvia at home to leave them second in Group D.

Armenia have played only one Euro 2024 qualifier so far, in which they were beaten 2-1 at home by Turkey.

Turkey have played two games, having followed the Armenia win with a 2-0 away defeat in Croatia.