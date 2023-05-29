Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Rangers

Fran Alonso says it will be "difficult" to keep striker Natasha Jane Flint but insists Celtic will "try our best".

The 26-year-old on-loan Leicester City striker scored as Celtic beat Rangers in Sunday's Women's Scottish Cup final.

Celtic have also qualified for next season's Champions League qualifiers after finishing as SWPL runners-up.

"It's a difficult player to retain because obviously the finances in England are at a totally different level," head coach Alonso told the BBC.

"But she loves it here. The family loves it here. She feels that it is a very, very special club, so we will try our best, we will try our best.

"When I was at Everton, she was playing at Blackburn. Then I faced her when I was in the Championship. I tried to sign her several times, but she's a very high-calibre player.

"This time, the opportunity came and we signed her. I knew signing her, we would have a very good chance of potentially winning our first league and potentially winning again the Scottish Cup. We won the cup, not the league."