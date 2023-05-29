Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Andy Cook is the first Bradford player to top the scoring charts in a division at the end of a season

League Two leading scorer Andy Cook has signed a new three-year contract with Bradford City.

The 31-year-old netted 28 goals to top of the fourth division's scoring chart and hit the back of the net 31 times in all competitions last season.

Cook, who initially joined the Bantams on loan from Mansfield in January 2021, has scored 51 goals in 115 appearances for the club.

"I did have options elsewhere, but I wanted to stay here," Cook said.

"I want to finish the business we started last season, and pick up where I left off on a personal note."

Bradford finished sixth in the League Two table and went out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage against Carlisle.