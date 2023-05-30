Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany team will be among the favourites going into this summer's Women's World Cup

Chelsea duo Ann-Katrin Berger and Melanie Leupolz have been named in Germany's provisional 28-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup.

Goalkeeper Berger was in the Germany squad which finished runners-up at Euro 2022, but midfielder Leupolz missed the tournament to have her first child.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg includes 20 of the 23 players involved in last summer's European Championship.

The World Cup gets under way in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

Chelsea could have three players in the final squad with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Sjoeke Nusken, who is set to join the Blues in July, also included.

Keeper Almuth Schult and Bayern Munich duo Giulia Gwinn and Linda Dallmann were involved last summer but miss out this time around, while Champions League finalists Wolfsburg have 10 players in the squad, including captain Alexandra Popp.

Two-time winners Germany, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals at the 2019 World Cup, need to submit their final 23-player squad to Fifa by 9 July.

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg).

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sarai Linder (Hoffenheim), Sjoeke Nusken (Eintracht Frankfurt, joining Chelsea in July), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg), Carolin Simon (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagal (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Paulina Krumbiegel (Hoffenheim), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg).

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich), Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg).