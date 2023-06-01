Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Manager Sam Allardyce has left Leeds United after his four-game tenure ended in relegation from the Premier League.

The 68-year-old lost three and drew one of his matches in charge, having succeeded Javi Gracia on 3 May.

Leeds will return to the Championship after a three-season stay in the top flight.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," said Allardyce.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."

