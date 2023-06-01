Sam Allardyce: Leeds United manager leaves club after Premier League relegation
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Manager Sam Allardyce has left Leeds United after his four-game tenure ended in relegation from the Premier League.
The 68-year-old lost three and drew one of his matches in charge, having succeeded Javi Gracia on 3 May.
Leeds will return to the Championship after a three-season stay in the top flight.
"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," said Allardyce.
"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."
More to follow.
- Latest Leeds United news, analysis and fan views
- Get Whites news notifications
- Listen to the latest Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast
- Our coverage of Leeds United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leeds - go straight to all the best content
Man hired for 4 games leaves post after 4 games.
Have a day off