Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty celebrated keeping Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Sunday

Dundee have appointed Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty as their new manager following promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

The 52-year-old replaces Gary Bowyer, who was a surprise departure after leading his side to the Championship title in his first season in charge.

Docherty has long been Derek McInnes' assistant with St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen then Kilmarnock.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan knows him from Scotland days.

"Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football at a number of clubs alongside Derek," the former national boss told Dundee's website.

"I had the privilege to witness Tony's coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team. We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league - and that's what we need."

Docherty's last act as Kilmarnock assistant was to help McInnes steer the Ayrshire side clear of relegation with a 3-1 win over Ross County on Sunday.

The former midfielder spent his playing career in Scotland's lower leagues with Stirling Albion, East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers, where he also became SFA development officer for the Glasgow area before a move to Falkirk as community coach.

He was promoted to assistant manager by Ian McCall, who Docherty followed to Dundee United before switching to St Johnstone to work under McInnes for the first time in 2007.

In between time spent with McInnes at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, he also had a spell as assistant with Forfar Athletic.

Dundee managing director John Nelms also praised Docherty's "wealth of knowledge of our game".

"Tony's leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years," he suggested.

Kilmarnock have yet to comment on Docherty's departure.