Kevin Nisbet has scored 12 times in 20 games since December

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has been named in Scotland's squad for the first time in two years for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Southampton's Che Adams missing out through injury.

With Grant Hanley also sidelined, fit-again centre-backs Jack Hendry and John Souttar are also recalled.

Rangers' Souttar last featured in Steve Clarke's squad a year ago.

Scotland, who lead Group A after two wins, visit Norway on 17 June before hosting Georgia three days later.

Stoke City's Jacob Brown, who has been used mainly as a substitute by Clarke, is also left out of head coach Clarke's squad after missing the end of the Championship season with a hamstring issue.

It means Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland, who was called up for the March victory over Spain after Adams was injured against Cyprus, retains his place this time.

The 27-year-old has scored 26 goals this season while city rival Nisbet, the 26-year-old having missed the start of the season through injury, has found the net 12 times in 20 games since his return in December.

Club Brugge's Hendry missed both of Scotland's March games through injury.

Fellow centre-back Dominic Hyam also retains his place after the Blackburn Rovers 27-year-old received his first call-up last time round.

After keeping two clean sheets against Cyprus and Spain in his first Scotland appearances, Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn keeps his place in the squad alongside Hearts' Zander Clark and Motherwell's Liam Kelly.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).