Napoli are 16 points clear of Lazio with one Serie A game remaining at the end of Luciano Spalletti's second season in charge

After guiding Napoli to a first Serie A title in 33 years, manager Luciano Spalletti is taking a year-long sabbatical, says the club's president.

Spalletti, 64, who took over in July 2021 and secured third in his first season, has a year left on his deal.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he would "respect" the decision.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai, De Laurentiis said: "He's a free man, he's given us something and I thank him, it's right that he does what he wants."

The club won their first Italian top-flight title since 1990 on 4 May, with five games to spare, and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, recording victories over Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers during the group stage.

Former Roma, Celta and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who left his position as Spain boss following the 2022 World Cup, is Napoli's "ideal candidate" to succeed Spalletti, Corriere dello Sport external-link has reported.

Napoli, who drew 2-2 at Bologna on Sunday, play their final match of the season at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.