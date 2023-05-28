Last updated on .From the section Argentine Primera Division

The statue pays tribute to Gallardo, who won 14 trophies in eight years while managing River Plate.

A giant statue unveiled in Argentina of River Plate legend Marcelo Gallardo has sparked mockery among fans due to one exaggerated feature - an oversized crotch area.

The eight-metre tall bronze statue of Gallardo, 47, which stands outside the club's Monumental Stadium, has inspired a host of internet memes.

Sculptor Mercedes Savall says the trouser bulge is deliberate and reflects vulgar terrace slang in the country.

"I exaggerated that part and I understood that it has to do with a gesture towards the fans," said Savall.

"This is football, fans always ask the players and the manager to 'put a lot of eggs [effort] into it' and it was like a subliminal message through the sculpture."

Savall added that Gallardo, who is the most successful manager in River Plate's history, winning 14 titles in eight years from 2014 - including two Copa Libertadores - had no objection to the statue.

"Luckily, he didn't ask for explanations about the statue, he let me work in peace," she said.

During an 18-year career, Argentina international Gallardo had two stints at River Plate and played for a number of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, before retiring in 2011 and going into management.

Gallardo, who left his coaching role at River Plate last year, appeared unbothered by the attention generated by the statue.

"I want to express my gratitude to my family, my friends, my coaching staff and the players who have accompanied us," he said.

"This club is great for its history but also for its glories. Thanks to the fans. I will always love you. I grew up in this club and I will die in this club."

