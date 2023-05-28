Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0AC MilanAC Milan1

Juventus 0-1 AC Milan: Olivier Giroud winner decides Champions League place

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Olivier Giroud scores a header for AC Milan against Juventus
Olivier Giroud has scored 12 goals in a single season in one of Europe's 'big five' leagues for the first time since 2016-17 (12 for Arsenal)

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as AC Milan qualified for the Champions League with a narrow win at Juventus.

Davide Calabria crossed from the right for the France striker to head in the winner for the Rossoneri.

The defeat ended Juve's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after they were docked 10 points earlier in the week.

Alexis Saelemaekers had a low shot saved by Juve's Wojciech Szczesny as Milan probed for a second goal.

Milan have won home and away against Juventus for just the third time in the last 50 years.

They are now secure in fourth place, with Inter, Lazio and champions Napoli having already qualified for next season's Champions League.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 15Gatti
  • 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
  • 6Danilo
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 56mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Locatelli
  • 17KosticSubstituted forParedesat 63'minutes
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 63'minutes
  • 7Chiesa
  • 18KeanSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Milik
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 42Barbieri
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 55Sersanti

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forKaluluat 86'minutes
  • 28Thiaw
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 33KrunicBooked at 64mins
  • 8Tonali
  • 30MessiasBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 56'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forPobegaat 82'minutes
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 82'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  5. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Malick Thiaw.

  11. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Olivier Giroud.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Davide Calabria.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli37276475284787
2Lazio37218858302871
3Inter Milan372231270422869
4AC Milan371910861421967
5Atalanta371871261461561
6Roma371791148371160
7Juventus372161055332259
8Torino371411124240253
9Fiorentina371411125042853
10Monza371410134647-152
11Bologna371312125047351
12Udinese371113134747046
13Sassuolo37129164658-1245
14Empoli371013143747-1043
15Salernitana37915134860-1242
16Lecce37812173143-1236
17Spezia37613183060-3031
18Hellas Verona37710203056-2631
19Cremonese37412213469-3524
20Sampdoria37310242469-4519
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport