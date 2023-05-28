Match ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as AC Milan qualified for the Champions League with a narrow win at Juventus.
Davide Calabria crossed from the right for the France striker to head in the winner for the Rossoneri.
The defeat ended Juve's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after they were docked 10 points earlier in the week.
Alexis Saelemaekers had a low shot saved by Juve's Wojciech Szczesny as Milan probed for a second goal.
Milan have won home and away against Juventus for just the third time in the last 50 years.
They are now secure in fourth place, with Inter, Lazio and champions Napoli having already qualified for next season's Champions League.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 15Gatti
- 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
- 6Danilo
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 56mins
- 25Rabiot
- 5Locatelli
- 17KosticSubstituted forParedesat 63'minutes
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 63'minutes
- 7Chiesa
- 18KeanSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Milik
- 19Bonucci
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 42Barbieri
- 43Iling-Junior
- 55Sersanti
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forKaluluat 86'minutes
- 28Thiaw
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 33KrunicBooked at 64mins
- 8Tonali
- 30MessiasBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 56'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forPobegaat 82'minutes
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 82'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 20Kalulu
- 24Kjaer
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Malick Thiaw.
Post update
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Davide Calabria.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
