Close menu

Hayley Raso to join Real Madrid after leaving Manchester City

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayley Raso playing for Australia
Hayley Raso has won 68 caps for Australia

Australia winger Hayley Raso is finalising a move to Real Madrid after her exit from Manchester City.

Raso, 28, played her last match for City in Saturday's 3-2 win over Everton with her contract expiring in June.

She is set to undergo a medical with the Spanish club this week after agreeing personal terms.

Raso made 47 appearances in all competitions during a two-year spell at City following a season and a half at Everton.

City finished fourth in this year's Women's Super League, while Real Madrid were runners-up behind champions Barcelona in Spain's Liga F.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport