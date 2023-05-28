Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Paul Simpson has won three promotions with Carlisle

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has a special sense of pride at helping his hometown club win promotion to League One via a Wembley play-off final.

The 56-year-old has achieved the feat less than 18 months after returning to Carlisle and inheriting a team second from bottom in League Two.

Simpson has now won three promotions with the club, once from the National League and twice from League Two.

"It's a massive achievement," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"Things like this don't come easy, you have to work hard in life to achieve anything and this is up there with anything else I've done in football.

"To be involved with my home city club, with this group of players, who people wrote off at the start of the season, it's a brilliant feeling.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet."

Family affair ends with senior on top

While there was obvious delight and relief for Simpson given his bond with Carlisle, there was also sadness for his son Jake, who lost as part of the Stockport staff.

The pair worked together at the Hatters during Paul Simpson's time in charge, when Jake was a player.

There is much respect for the work that manager Dave Challinor has done at Stockport, and optimism for the future.

"This is a good football club, they've a brilliant fan base, and a really strong plan in place with the ownership group and the management team," Simpson added.

"If Jake sticks with it, he will have his day. This was our turn today and we've earned it.

"We'll have a conversation, I just had a hug with him there and I think he's proud of what we've done."

Cumbrians show character

Paul Simpson celebrates Carlisle's promotion at Wembley

The Cumbrians had to come from behind to beat Stockport, who had led when Jon Mellish deflected an Isaac Olaofe cross past his own goalkeeper.

Simpson sent on Omari Patrick, who scored, and Kristian Dennis, who caused problems with his physicality, and those changes paid off.

"It would have been lovely to go up automatically, but if you can guarantee you're going to win, then this is the best way to do it," Simpson added.

"This is the first time I've experienced it at Wembley, I'm drained, stinking of champagne but I'm certainly going to enjoy the night."