Julen Lopetegui (right) watched Wolves' final-day thrashing at Arsenal from the stands as he served a touchline ban

Head coach Julen Lopetegui says "the future does not depend" on him but on Wolverhampton Wanderers' plans to develop their squad this summer.

Lopetegui guided Wolves to Premier League safety after taking the helm with the club bottom of the table in November.

However, the Spaniard's future is believed to be uncertain because of the club's financial situation.

"I am coach of Wolves currently but of course I am ambitious," said Lopetegui.

Wolves' heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal on the final day of the season was a stark reminder of the investment that the former Spain and Real Madrid coach believes is necessary to ensure the club progress next term.

However, they have Financial Fair Play issues to contend with and need to make a profit on transfers this summer to avoid exceeding an accumulated £105m loss over a three-year period.

"The most important thing is to say the truth to our fans and If we have a problem we have to solve the problem because we are competing in the Premier League and it has a big, big demand," Lopetegui added.

"The future does not depend on me, it depends on the club. I hope we are going to do the necessary things despite the financial problems. The rest of the teams will do the same. Now is the moment to analyse and tell the truth.

"Maybe one miracle is possible, two - no. That is why you have to learn for the future to be able to improve and do our hard work."