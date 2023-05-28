Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony suffered the ankle injury in an innocuous challenge during United's 4-1 triumph over Chelsea at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony will "probably" recover from an ankle injury in time for Saturday's FA Cup final, manager Erik ten Hag says.

The Brazilian was taken off on a stretcher in tears after an innocuous challenge in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

United face Manchester City at Wembley on 3 June.

"It's quite soon, but we think it is not too bad and probably he will be available," Ten Hag said.

Anthony, 23, has registered eight goals and three assists since joining United from Ajax in September for £81m.

He missed the last eight games of the Dutch club's 2021-22 campaign after suffering an ankle injury in a World Cup qualifier for Brazil in March 2022.