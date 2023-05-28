Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper in 'serious' condition after riding accident
Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in a "serious" condition and in intensive care after a horse riding accident, his club says.
Rico, 29, was riding in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain when he was in a collision with a runaway horse and fell, local media reported.
He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville.
Rico was on the bench as PSG won a record 11th league title with a 1-1draw at Strasbourg on Saturday.
He had returned to his native Spain after the squad were given time off following their win.
"He is in a serious condition," a PSG spokesperson said on Sunday.
The former Seville keeper joined the French champions in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.
He has made 29 appearances for PSG since moving from Sevilla in September 2019.
"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," his former club tweeted.