Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sergio Rico made 32 appearances on loan at Fulham in the 2018-19 season

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in a "serious" condition and in intensive care after a horse riding accident, his club says.

Rico, 29, was riding in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain when he was in a collision with a runaway horse and fell, local media reported.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville.

Rico was on the bench as PSG won a record 11th league title with a 1-1draw at Strasbourg on Saturday.

He had returned to his native Spain after the squad were given time off following their win.

"He is in a serious condition," a PSG spokesperson said on Sunday.

The former Seville keeper joined the French champions in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.

He has made 29 appearances for PSG since moving from Sevilla in September 2019.

"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," his former club tweeted.